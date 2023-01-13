JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man plays at least a small role in determining national economic policy.
Davy Carter, regional president of Centennial Bank, has served on the Memphis board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis for three years. He was recently appointed to a new three-year term on that board.
“Generally my role is to provide the Fed with information, I would call ‘on the ground information,’ of people who live in Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas,” Carter told The Sun Thursday. “They take that on the ground input and work that into their ultimate decision-making process as it relates to these monetary decisions.”
Each board member submits monthly reports.
“My report always includes input from local people, what they’re seeing and how their businesses are operating,” Carter explains. “Particularly during this last year with the inflation issues that everybody’s been dealing with, it’s been, I would say, more important than in years past, because it’s just been moving so fast.”
In announcing Carter’s reappointment this week, the St. Louis Fed said individual board members are vital to decision-making.
Their observations – along with the economic data and information gathered and analyzed by St. Louis Fed staff – help ensure that conditions of Main Street America are represented in Federal Open Market Committee deliberations in Washington, D.C.”
Carter found a new government report on Thursday encouraging. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported inflation declined to 6.5 percent in December compared with a year earlier. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown, down from 7.1 percent in November. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1 percent from November to December, the first such drop since May.
“It’s a big challenge the Fed has on easing inflation, keeping the economy from going into a recession, so that’s the challenge right now,” Carter said. “But so far, it does look like it’s trending in the right direction.”
The Fed’s interest rate decisions in recent months have been hard for many businesses and consumers to adjust to, but Carter said other people, such as retirees who supplement their income with deposit interest are enjoying some benefits.
“We forget that rates historically have been in this range or even higher,” Carter said, “We’re all going to be fine, it just needs to settle down.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
