If you have never met Richard A. Carvell, or Rich as many call him, it is likely that you have at least heard his name because although he is retired, he is still a very active member of the community, striving to help as many as he can.
Carvell is an avid volunteer through numerous organizations and community events, a retired military man, a life long educator and a lovable Santa at Christmas and has a passion for photography and family history.
In fact, when he and his wife, Sue Carvell, first got married in 1977 they spent the first couple of years in the Arkansas Room doing family research, they laughed as they recalled learning that military service runs in his blood.
Through their research, they discovered a very unique family history.
“My great-great-grandfathers actually fought on opposite sides of the same battle during the American Civil War,” Carvell noted.
In February 1862, his great-great-grandfather Robert Bartholomew Biggert (Confederate) faced-off against his other great-great-grandfather Samuel Richardson Allen (Union).
“This was long before the two families ever met,” he noted and then laughed, “Just luckily their aim was off.”
Carvell was a 2021 inductee into the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame for his own military career and achievements.
Carvell earned a bachelor’s degree in radio journalism at Arkansas State University in 1966 before starting graduate studies at the University of Illinois.
A native of Brinkley, he was the son of Robert Carvell, vice president of the Rice Grower’s Bank, and Charlotte Carvell, who was a homemaker. He was the first of their five children to graduate college – he even beat his two older siblings, Mary and Bob, by about a month, he bragged. He also noted that all four of his siblings would earn a degree.
Unfortunately, the draft interrupted his education, so he decided to apply for the Air Force, and after completing USAF Officer Training School, Carvell would serve for four years.
Carvell’s first assignment was spent in the Photography Technical School at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, and he was later assigned to the 2nd Reconnaissance Technical Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.
However his last year on active duty in the Air Force, which was spent overseas in Vietnam where he was in charge of a reconnaissance unit’s photo lab, was admittedly the most interesting.
He served in the 12th Reconnaissance Intelligence Technical Squadron at Tan Son Nhut Air Base near Saigon, South Vietnam.
Carvell served as the photo lab officer in charge while on assignment in Vietnam from June 1970-1971, as well as a civic action officer helping orphans at Sanctuary de Phu My in Saigon, which also served as a tuberculosis center, a nursing home and a make-shift hospital.
“They tell you in the military to never volunteer for anything,” Carvell laughed, “but I volunteered to be the civic action officer anyways, and it was so much fun and very rewarding.”
“My maintenance officer came to me and asked for permission to take a washer, which had been donated to the sanctuary, back to the base so he could fix it for them,” he said as he recalled his first trip to the Sanctuary de Phu My as the civic action officer. “So I told him to load it up. Boy was I surprised when he came up to me shortly after returning to base and said, ‘Well I got the bugs out.’ I remember looking over at him and asking how he had managed to fix it so fast. I was a little confused at first when he held out his hand and there was a grasshopper in it. ‘I got the bugs out,’ he laughed. The switch had literally gotten a grasshopper stuck in it, and I laughed so hard.”
Carvell rose to the rank of captain and was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service.
After his discharge in 1971, his family picked him up in Louisiana and he resumed his formal education, returning to Illinois to complete a master’s degree in broadcasting.
His love of broadcasting actually began in high school at KBRI in Brinkley, Carvell said, noting that the disk jockey had severe ulcers and had to be off, so they asked him to take his place. “Ulcers got me my job,” he laughed.
After joining the A-State faculty, Carvell would teach for 37 years at ASU as assistant professor of radio-television and serve as the chairman of the Department of Radio-Television for 19 years.
Earlier in his career he also served as the station manager and in other capacities for KASU radio, the university’s public broadcasting service.
“I will never forget Jimmy Driftwood came to KASU for an interview one time, and a mother of one of the soldiers still overseas asked me if we would tape his concert and let her send it to her son. I remember asking him for permission and he said yes. So we taped it and sent it to her so she could ship it to Vietnam to her son. She was so excited, and I was very proud that we could do something like that for her son.”
Carvell and his wife, Sue, raised five sons, Rich Jr., Dean Collins, David, Jonathan and James, and they have five granddaughters, all of whom he says are also very education-focused and civic-minded
“I am very proud of all of them,” he said.
After retiring in 2008, Carvell never really slowed down. He is still very active with Arkansas State University, the American Legion Boys State Commission where he is serving his second five-year term, and the Nettleton School District, where he served on the board from 1987 to 2010.
He is also the commander for American Legion Pickett Post 21 and serves as the adjutant of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 in Jonesboro.
“I really enjoy visiting veterans with the DAV and presenting them with small commemorative statues for their service,” he said. “It is sad how many say they have never once been thanked for their service.”
A member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Carvell said he finds loving and helping his neighbors very fulfilling.
Plus, unsurprisingly, he serves as the perfect Santa with his natural white beard, rosy cheeks and Santa-like laugh.
He has been representing Santa for 10 years and said that it all began when the Jonesboro Jaycee’s asked him and his wife to play Santa and Mrs. Claus for the Jonesboro Christmas Parade.
“The next year we got our own suits and started playing Santa and Mrs. Claus for friends and family,” he cheerfully recalls. “The next thing we knew we were playing Santa and Mrs. Claus at the church and Fridays in December at the Brick Oven.”
He laughed that he even amazed a little boy at a local elementary school who thought he was the real Santa because of his authentic white beard.
His numerous public service activities also include serving as a board member for United Cerebral Palsy of Northeast Arkansas and the Kays Foundation. He is also the official photographer for many events, such as local A-State rugby games and the Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal, an event for which he also serves as the communications manager.
“When I see someone in need, such as a homeless person, I realize how lucky I am,” he said, “and I want to serve others in need.”
