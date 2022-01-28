JONESBORO — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state declined again on Friday, dropping to 74,988, a decrease of 4,698 from Thursday’s total, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The ADH website reported Friday afternoon that 5,660 new cases were added across the state, bringing the total case count since the pandemic began to 768,061. After seeing several days with more than 10,000 new cases last week, this week’s numbers have trended lower with 7,943 on Tuesday, 6,561 on Wednesday and 6,016 on Thursday.
Hospitalizations saw a decrease at the state level and in Northeast Arkansas on Friday. The ADH reported 1,720 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, down 68 from Thursday’s numbers. In addition, the statewide number for patients on a ventilator also declined from 247 to 241.
In Northeast Arkansas, hospitalizations also decreased from 256 on Thursday to 245 on Friday. The number of patients on a ventilator saw a slight increase in NEA, though, increasing by two to 24.
Twenty new COVID-related deaths were reported in Arkansas on Friday, with one of those being in Poinsett County.
In Craighead County, the active case count dropped by 114 to 2,604, but the county reported 219 new cases for the day.
Locally, other counties reporting the largest increases in new cases are Greene County with 114 and Mississippi County with 109.
Friday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead County – 219 new cases; 2,604 active cases.
Greene County – 114 new cases; 1,412 active.
Mississippi County – 109 new cases; 782 active.
Clay County – 20 new cases; 394 active.
Cross County – 38 new cases; 419 active.
Jackson County – 27 new cases, 340 active.
Lawrence County – 46 new cases; 386 active.
Poinsett County – 47 new cases; 639 active.
Randolph County – 34 new cases; 271 active.
Commented