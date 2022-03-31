JONESBORO — Though the numbers are low, Craighead County continued to lead the state in new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 17. The Arkansas Department of Health reported 107 new cases statewide, with 12 deaths, including one each in Jackson, Lawrence and Mississippi counties.
The state had 258 cases seven days earlier and Craighead County had 52 on that day.
Washington County had the second-highest number of new cases with 11, followed by Pulaski with 10. Forty of Arkansas’ 75 counties reported no new infections on Thursday.
Active cases declined statewide by 54 to 1,133.
COVID-related hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas were unchanged from Wednesday, with 13, including two on ventilators. Statewide, hospitalizations decelined by five to 114. Of those patients, 23 were on ventilators, a reduction of three from Wednesday.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 17 new cases, 62 other active cases.
Greene – 0 new case, 9 active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new case, 9 other active cases..
Poinsett – 5 new cases, 10 other active cases.
Mississippi – 1 new cases, 27 other active cases.
Jackson – 4 new cases, 10 other active cases.
Randolph – 0 new cases, 6 active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 2 active cases.
Clay – 0 new cases, 5 active cases.
