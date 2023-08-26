JONESBORO — Jonesboro police Detective Nicholas Dumond used his skills as an investigator to track down two juveniles in April, culminating with the two being charged as adults in a string of felonies and misdemeanors.
That persistence paid off, as Dumond was named “Officer of the Year” by the Jonesboro Optimist Club earlier this month.
The club cited Dumond’s work on that case in awarding the honor, he said.
Dumond said Thursday that he’s been with the department for about 13 years and for the last year and eight months has worked as a detective in the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Quiency Alcorn, 16, and Elias Harper, 15, were charged in an April 29 incident at an apartment on Union Street with aggravated residential burglary, second-degree sexual assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping, theft of $5,000 or less, aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle greater than $25,000, theft of a firearm less than $2,500, aggravated assault and interference with emergency communications.
Police were sent to a residence on Union Street after the victim said two masked suspects entered her residence through a porch door, holding her at gunpoint and demanding the location of drugs and other items, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The suspects were armed with handguns. During this incident, one of the suspects told the victim to lie on the bed as he started to sexually assault her. The victim was able to kick the suspect off of her to stop this assault.The suspects then continued to search the residence for several more minutes and located several items including an Apple Cell phone, Apple Air pods, and a customized bicycle, according to the affidavit.
The victim was forced to unlock the Apple Cell phone before both suspects left. The victim then fled to a next door neighbor in order to contact police. Officers were told that the bicycle did have an Apple Air Tag hidden within. Officers were able to use the air tag to locate both suspects riding bicycles at the intersection of Wood Street and Parkview Road.
Dumond said, “Through the help of the victim, using the information and using video around town, we were able to track the suspects.”
Police Chief Rick Elliott called Dumond “a hard-working detective,” and said he worked day and night on this particular case.
“He’s a shining example of many hard-working officers I have,” Elliott said.
Another case Dumond worked involved a caretaker who is accused of poisoning an elderly man’s peanut butter.
Grace Racicot, who looks after a 79-year-old Jonesboro man, is charged with trying to poison her charge by mixing ground up Trazodone into the victim’s peanut butter on Jan. 16 and placing the jar back into the victim’s residence.
“Later within the day, (the witness called 911 and the victim to advise what occurred. Jonesboro officers did locate the jar of peanut butter within the victim’s residence. This peanut butter did appear to have a white substance mixed in with it,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “... During the time of the incident, Grace Racicot was on the victim’s accounts and had power of attorney. Due to this Grace Racicot would inherit the victim’s property after his death. … During this interview she admitted mixing medication with the victim’s peanut butter.”
In January, Boling found probable cause to charge Racicot with criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder, treason or Class Y felony.
Dumond, who spent five years in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Jonesboro Police Department, said he wanted to continue to serve his community as his reason for becoming a police officer.
“Once I started doing it, I was ‘Wow, this is interesting,’” Dumond said Thursday.
Besides cases like the assault and poisoning he was recognized for, Dumond said he investigates forgeries and shoplifting cases.
But he tries to leave his work at the office.
“You never really escape it,” he said of his work. “It’ll pop into your head. You try to separate work from the family.”
Dumond and his wife, Kathy, have four children.
He said he’s still learning his job as a detective.
“CID is still kind of new to me. It’s a whole new job,” he said. “There’s a lot more paperwork.”
He said he has veteran detectives who have shown him the ins and outs of the job. He also takes classes to enhance his skills as a detective.
Of the Officer of the Year award, Dumond said, “It’s very humbling. It’s not something I did by myself. It’s definitely more than just me.”
