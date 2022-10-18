JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man got a $10,000 cash-only bond Monday after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence, damaged and stole property.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Octavius Lloyd, 25, of Jonesboro with residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and second-degree terroristic threatening.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Lloyd went to the victim’s residence after she left for work and broke inside and made “substantial damage” of at least $1,200 to the interior of the home. He also texted the victim and taunted and threatened her.
In addition to the cash-only bond, Fowler stipulated that should Lloyd make bond, that he wear an ankle monitor.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
James Crist, 20, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening; $5,000 bond and a no-contact order.
Christopher Bowles, 30, of Hernando, Miss., with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Tyler White, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Michelle Raymond, 56, of Brookland, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving to the left of the center line; $5,000 bond.
Dorothy Mucherson, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 fine.
Kathryn Allred, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Sanders/Jefferson, 37, of Jonesboro, second-degree battery on a law enforcement or corrections officer; $25,000 bond.
Shane Wooldridge, 33, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Tina Russell, 49, of Harrisburg, with felony failure to appear and probation violation; $20,000 bond.
Rickey Holmes, 63, of Harrisburg, with felony and misdemeanor failure to appear, no proof of insurance and no registration; $18,500 total bond.
Jerquawn Sherrell, 32, of Jonesboro, with delivery of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine near certain facilities; $50,000 bond.
Berry White, 22, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering a vehicle, theft of property of a credit or debit card and misdemeanor theft of property; $5,000 bond.
Trevias Woodard, 23, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering a vehicle, theft of property of a credit or debit card and misdemeanor theft of property; $5,000 bond.
