JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man got a $10,000 cash-only bond Monday after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence, damaged and stole property.

District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Octavius Lloyd, 25, of Jonesboro with residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and second-degree terroristic threatening.