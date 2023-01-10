JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with residential burglary, second-degree battery and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Stephen Ziegenhorn, 35, of the 1900 block of West Nettleton Avenue, is accused of hitting a 30-year-old Jonesboro man with brass knuckles on Sunday afternoon. The victim was bleeding from his ear, according to a Jonesboro police report.