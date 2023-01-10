JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with residential burglary, second-degree battery and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Stephen Ziegenhorn, 35, of the 1900 block of West Nettleton Avenue, is accused of hitting a 30-year-old Jonesboro man with brass knuckles on Sunday afternoon. The victim was bleeding from his ear, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Fowler set Ziegenhorn’s bond at $75,000 and issued a no-contact order and a requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond. His next court date is Feb. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, a Marmaduke man was given at $50,000 cash-only bond after Fowler found probable cause to charge him with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony failure to appear,
Anthony Wilson, 35, was found to possess almost 500 grams of meth during an arrest last week by Craighead County sheriff’s Deputy Cody Ladner.
Wilson’s next court date is Feb. 17 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Cody Byrd, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Myles Bowens, 20, of Memphis, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and misdemeanor fleeing; $75,000 cash-only bond.
Jeff Crabtree, 52, of Bono, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Candena Speaks, 43, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less that 200 grams; $75,000 bond.
Robyn Marshall, 22, of Jonesboro, with theft of a vehicle greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.