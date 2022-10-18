JONESBORO — A 29-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday night that the door of his residence was kicked in and items were stolen in the 100 block of State Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim reported $2,000 in cash and a $400 gold watch were stolen. Damage to the door frame is listed at $100.
The apartment manager at Emerald Village, 915 Perry Drive, told police Saturday afternoon that someone broke into his maintenance building and stole tools and other items with a value of just over $1,000.
Super V Drugs, 1000 East Matthews Avenue, reported to police Sunday afternoon that someone broke two plate-glass windows in the front of the pharmacy in an attempt to gain entry. The total value of the windows is $1,500.
Police arrested Cameron Knighten, 24, of the 100 block of Victoria Cove, Marion, early Monday morning following a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Fair Park Boulevard. He is being held on suspicion of theft by receiving of a firearm, possession of marijuana, carrying a weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
An 86-year-old man told police Friday evening that someone stole credit cards at St. Bernards Medical Center and ran up charges. The total of the charges was more than $4,000.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday evening that someone entered his apartment in the 1900 block of Links Circle and stole items. Taken were a PlayStation 5 and controllers valued at $738 and a video game valued at $79.
The owner of Tropical Sno reported the theft of a generator Friday afternoon from his residence in the 2100 block of East Johnson Avenue. The generator is valued at $1,200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.