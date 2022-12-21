JONESBORO — Cavenaugh Ford, 2000 E. Highland Drive, was the victim of two separate crimes on Sunday and Monday, according to Jonesboro police reports.
On Sunday, five vehicles belonging to customers were damaged at the dealership, mostly with windows being broken.
At about 2 a.m. Monday morning, Jonesboro police saw two vehicles traveling about 80 mph west on Nettleton Avenue. Police pulled over a 2014 Ford F-150 at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Elmwood Place.
The 17-year-old male driver initially told police his brother was being rushed to the hospital. The second vehicle, a newer model black Jeep sport-utility vehicle, failed to stop and fled the scene.
Police discovered that both vehicles had been stolen from Cavenaugh Ford earlier.
The 17-year-old was released into the custody of his mother.
The other driver is described as a 16-year-old male.
The two are facing charges of suspicion of theft-by-receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of $1,000 or less and fleeing.
A 64-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone entered her storage building in the 2100 block of Clinton School Road and stole items. Taken were a 50-inch flatscreen television valued at $2,500, two laptop computers valued at $1,500 and clothing and shoes valued at $2,000.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone entered his residence in the 4300 block of Knollcrest Drive and stole four PlayStations and two controllers with a total value of $700.
