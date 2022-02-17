CHERRY VALLEY — Cross County High School recieved $10,000 for its selection as a National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) Founder’s Award finalist.
CCHS is also among five schools across the country under consideration for the $50,000 grand prize, according to a press release Monday.
The grand prize winner will be announced at the NIET National Conference in Dallas on March 10.
NIET Chairman and Founder Lowell Milken said in the release, “Principal Stephen Prince’s dedication to implementing powerful opportunities for leadership, professional growth, and competitive compensation have made Cross County High a destination of choice for educators and a beacon of pride for students.”
“We commend Principal Prince and Superintendent Nathan Morris for deepening their commitment to a system to advance educator effectiveness and in turn student learning year after year,” Milken said.
NIET has partnered with schools, districts, states and universities to ensure all students have effective educators for more than 20 years and works to develop teacher leaders, support successful instructional strategies and build educator capacity to address student needs.
Schools across the country, including CCHS, have continued to advance during the pandemic through the use of NIET’s tools and resources to support instructional excellence and learning acceleration, provide coaching from expert leaders and trainers, and engage a large network of educators united around shared learning.
The Founder’s Award was created by Lowell Milken to honor one school annually for exceptional implementation of NIET’s principles to build educator excellence and advance student success.
NIET Senior Vice President of Services Vicky Condalary said in the release, “Cross County High School faces a unique set of challenges as a rural district, and educators come to school every day to make sure their students are supported and equipped to be successful. Their leadership team’s commitment to growing and supporting effective teachers is making a difference, and it has been an honor for our team to witness their progress.”
Since in 2009, CCHS has employed NIET principles in a comprehensive way as part of a district-wide effort to implement some of NIET’s key initiatives.
CCHS is a rural school which serves 300 students, all of whom receive free or reduced-price lunch benefits, which makes them unique among the finalists, according to the press release.
Prince said in the press release, “For our small school and our small community, NIET has been a game changer for us. The partnership came around at the best moment because we were looking to reform our school, support our teachers more, make them even more effective, grow our students, and help them achieve more.”
Despite the challenges the pandemic has presented for schools during recent years, CCHS has outperformed the state average on ELA, reading, science and math, as well as achieving a 95 percent graduation rate in 2021.
“This past school year, all teachers were rated effective or higher,” said Prince. “Their instruction is top notch.”
By integrating TAP structures, the school has increased retention of effective teachers from 75 percent to 96 percent in only four years.
“We are a rural school district, and our base salary is typically lower than many of the surrounding districts,” said Prince. “Multiple career paths, on-going embedded professional development, instructionally-focused accountability, and performance-based compensation have all worked to help CCHS attract and retain effective teachers over the past decade.”
Cross County High School joins fellow finalists in contention for the $50,000 grand prize. Other finalists are Logansport High School in Louisiana, Somerset Elementary in Texas and Brown County High School and Southport 6th Grade Academy, both in Indiana.
For more information about NIET or the conference visit www.niet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.