CHERRY VALLEY — Cross County High School was announced as the 2022 National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) Founder’s Award $50,000 grand prize recipient at the 2022 NIET National Conference in Dallas, Texas.
Last month, CCHS was announced as one of five schools across the country that was under consideration for the $50,000 grand prize and also received $10,000 for its selection as a NIET Founder’s Award finalist.
NIET announced in a press release on Thursday that Cross County High School in Cherry Valley has now been selected as the recipient of the award.
NIET Founder and Chairman Lowell Milken, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Joshua Barnett and Co-President Laura Encalade surprised the school during the 2022 NIET National Conference
According to the release, CCHS received the Founder’s Award because it exemplifies NIET’s work with schools to develop teacher leaders, collaborate on successful instructional practices, and provide feedback and support to address teacher and student needs.
The implementation of these effective strategies improved CCHS’s graduation rate from 77 percent to 95 percent in only seven years and it is one of only a few districts in Arkansas to increase student performance from 2019 to 2021, despite the challenges of the pandemic. In fact, CCHS students outperformed students statewide in all subjects in 2021.
“Cross County High School’s success is not by chance: Principal Stephen Prince and his team have created a culture of shared leadership and collaboration that retains talented educators and motivates students to achieve at high levels,” Milken said. “As educators analyze data, set goals and develop strategies to meet them, students are developing those same higher-order skills crucial for success in school and life. It gives me great pleasure to congratulate Principal Prince, Cross County High School, and Superintendent Nathan Morris as the recipient of the 2022 NIET Founder’s Award. Cross County High School stands as a model for their community, state and the nation.”
“When we establish the right structures and processes to support and grow our teachers, everyone wins,” said Barnett. “Principal Prince and his team are building an environment where all teachers can thrive and all students can succeed, and that is exactly what we want to see at every school across the country.”
“Cross County High’s performance stands out,” said Encalade. “Their ability to improve achievement for students during the pandemic proves that when we focus on strengthening our foundational practices and support for teachers, we lay the groundwork for all students to be successful.”
