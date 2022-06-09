JONESBORO — The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office held a SWAT training session this week, drawing police and sheriff’s officers from seven law enforcement agencies.
Agencies taking part in the training session were the Jonesboro Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Paragould Police Department, Brookland Police Department, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, the Siloam Springs Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonesboro Deputy Randy Sharp, the CCSO’s training officer, was in charge of the five-day, 60-hour session as part of the Arkansas Tactical Officers Association.
Sharp is vice president of that organization.
He said 14 officers attended the session with several officers serving as support staff.
On Thursday, attendees worked on breaching doors with sledge hammers and pry bars. Firearms training was also including during the session.
The state Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training requires all classifications of law enforcement officers, including auxiliary officers, to complete 24 hours of CLEST-approved training annually. Firearms qualifications and racial profiling training are included in the 24-hour minimum standard requirement.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the course curriculum for the SWAT training session was sent to CLEST for approval, so it will count toward the yearly requirement.
Sharp travels around the state teaching courses to law enforcement agencies.
Boyd said Sharp began his law enforcement career at the sheriff’s office. He spent several years at the Independence County Sheriff’s Office where he was a detective. He returned to CCSO about 10 years ago and has been the training officer for about eight years, Boyd said.
He said his office holds various training sessions about once a month. The SWAT training rotates among law enforcement agencies in the region.
