JONESBORO — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified a growing number of counties in Arkansas at high community spread. But the weekly COVID Tracker also shows some improvement for some areas of Northeast Arkansas.

Craighead, Clay, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett and Randolph counties remain classified as high community spread, based on the number of new cases and hospitalizations. But statistical data from July 21 through Wednesday indicates actual numbers of new cases are declining in most of those counties.

