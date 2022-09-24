JONESBORO — Jackson County once again had among the highest community levels of COVID-19 in Arkansas, data released late Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed. Jackson ranked second only to its southern neighbor, Woodruff County.
But the data also showed improvement.
The CDC’s weekly COVID-19 Data Tracker compares standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties.
Jackson County’s community level was 257.19 new infections per 100,000 population this week, compared to 370.84 the previous week. While new infections dropped somewhat, hospitalizations rose, according to the data.
Craighead and Jackson counties had been among the highest community levels in the state for most of this month, according to the CDC.
Randolph County earned that distinction for last week only, but now its rated as medium level. Greene, Lawrence and Poinsett counties have also dropped to the medium level classification and Mississippi and Cross counties are in the low level category.
The latest COVID-19 Tracker map illustrates data from Sept. 16 through Wednesday.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported a continued decline in new cases, but also disclosed 17 more deaths, including one each in Craighead, Greene and Randolph counties.
The department reported 446 new infections statewide, but only 16 in Craighead County. Pulaski County had the most at 75, followed by Benton County with 29, Washington County with 27, Garland County with 19 and Faulkner and Craighead with 16.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead –16 new cases, 420 active cases.
Greene – 4 new cases, 134 active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new cases, 39 active cases.
Poinsett – 5 new cases, 78 active cases.
Mississippi – 4 new cases, 128 active cases.
Jackson – 5 new cases, 75 active cases.
Randolph – 6 new cases, 68 active cases.
Cross – 6 new cases, 43 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, 48 active cases.
