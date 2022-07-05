JONESBORO — The number of new coronavirus cases continued to rise by 17 percent in Arkansas, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health from June 27 through Sunday shows. But in Greene County, the 99 new cases reflects no change from the previous week, and Craighead County’s numbers rose by just 7 percent. The 275 new cases ranked Craighead sixth among the state’s 75 counties.
Statewide, Arkansas recorded 6,981 new cases and 16 deaths. Of those deaths three were Greene County residents, two were from Poinsett County and one from Mississippi County.
Active cases grew to 12,584 on Sunday, before dropping back below 12,000 on Monday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Jackson County with a high community level of infection, while Craighead, Greene, Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi counties are classified as medium. Lawrence and Clay counties were listed as having low community levels.
In all, 13 Arkansas counties are rated as having high community levels, based on data through June 30.
Because of the Independence Day holiday weekend, fewer people were tested, resulting in the discovery of fewer new cases. The health department reported 386 new cases on Monday and just 302 new cases statewide on Tuesday.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, June 27 through Sunday
Craighead – 275 new cases, (increase of 18 from previous week); 561 active cases (increase of 66); 335 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 99 new cases (same as previous week); 200 active (increase of 27); 178 deaths (increase of 3).
Jackson – 50 new cases (increase of 5); 99 active cases (increase of 22); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 25 new cases (decrease of 16); 65 active (decrease of 9); 82 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 64 new cases (increase of 23); 113 active (increase of 26); 130 deaths (increase of 2).
Mississippi – 95 new cases (increase of 33); 171 active cases (increase of 47); 214 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 44 new cases (increase of 16); 69 active cases (increase of 15); 90 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 44 new case (increase of 11); 75 active cases (increase of 9); 87 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 22 new cases (decrease of 12); 57 active cases (increase of 7); 94 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.