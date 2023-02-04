230204-JS-Virus-map

JONESBORO — With most counties in Northeast Arkansas showing double-digit reductions in new coronavirus cases since Jan. 26, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now designated all counties in the region as low community level.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker, updated Friday, indicated four southeastern Arkansas counties with high levels of infection and 11 counties in central and northcentral Arkansas with medium levels.

