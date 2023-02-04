JONESBORO — With most counties in Northeast Arkansas showing double-digit reductions in new coronavirus cases since Jan. 26, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now designated all counties in the region as low community level.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker, updated Friday, indicated four southeastern Arkansas counties with high levels of infection and 11 counties in central and northcentral Arkansas with medium levels.
The CDC classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties. The updated map is based on reports from Jan. 26 through Wednesday.
It showed Craighead County had 191 new cases (192.43 per 100,000 population) during that period, down 17.3 percent from a week earlier. Greene County’s numbers were down 31.3 percent, with 79, (174.3 per 100,000).
Poinsett County had 35 new cases (148.76 per 100,000), a drop of 41.7 percent from the previous seven days, according to the CDC report.
Randolph County, with just 11 new cases, had the lowest community level in the region with an average of 61.25 new cases per 100,000 population.
While the latest CDC report is promising, Friday’s report from the Arkansas Department of Health was not so good, as Craighead and Randolph counties had the highest number of new cases with 29 each. Pulaski County reported 22.
Storm-related transportation issues could have been factors in higher numbers in rural counties.
The health department reported 348 new cases statewide Friday.
The number of active cases statewide dropped by 232 to 3,246. COVID-related hospitalizations were increased by four to 212, including 30 in Northeast Arkansas.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 29 new cases, 359 active cases.
Greene – 6 new cases, 152 active cases.
Lawrence – 17 new cases, 45 active cases.
Poinsett – 6 new cases, 83 active cases
Mississippi – 14 new cases, 91 active cases.
Jackson —– 0 new cases, 17 active cases.
Randolph – 29 new cases, 31 active cases.
Cross – 1 new case, 21 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, 48 active cases.
