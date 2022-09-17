220917-JS-Virus-map

JONESBORO —Northeast Arkansas continued to have among the highest community levels of COVID-19 in the state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s weekly COVID-19 Data Tracker, released Thursday night, showed the highest level in Randolph County, with a rate opf 395.37 new cases per 100,000 population. The CDC based that rating on 60 new cases between Sept. 8 and Wednesday.

