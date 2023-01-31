JONESBORO — Coronavirus infections increased in some counties in Northeast Arkansas last week, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t see enough change to recommend heightened precautions.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties. The updated map is based on reports from Jan. 19 through last Wednesday.
It showed Craighead County had 231 new cases (209.37 per 100,000 population) during that period, up from 200 a week before. Greene County’s numbers were up from 62 to 115 (253.72 per 100,000). And Poinsett County had 60 new cases (255.02 per 100,000), up from 44 the previous week, according to the CDC report. Those counties, as well as Jackson, Lawrence and Randolph, are classified as medium community level.
On the opposite end are Cross and Jackson counties.
Cross County had just four new cases, according to the data, for an average of 24.36 per 100,000 population. Jackson County had seven new cases (41.87 per 100,000) However, Jackson County remains in the medium community level category because a greater number of new cases resulted in hospitalizations. Exact numbers weren’t disclosed.
Mississippi County, which, like Cross County, is classified as low community level had 58 new cases (142.68 per 100,000).
During the CDC’s reporting period, Arkansas had 49 COVID-related deaths, including two in Mississippi County and one each in Craighead, Greene, Lawrence and Randolph counties.
According to the COVID Tracker map, seven southeastern Arkansas counties are classified as high community level – Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Lincoln and Monroe. Fulton, Sharp, Independence, Izard and Stone were upgraded from high community level to medium in this latest report.
On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 135 new cases, including seven in Cross County, more than that county reported last week.
The number of active cases statewide dropped by 193 to 3,877. COVID-related hospitalizations were down to 209 statewide and 35 in Northeast Arkansas.
Monday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 12 new cases, 401 active cases.
Greene – 6 new cases, 155 active cases.
Lawrence – 0 new cases, 36 active cases.
Poinsett – 2 new cases, 95 active cases
Mississippi – 4 new cases, 103 active cases.
Jackson – 0 new cases, 17 active cases.
Randolph – 3 new cases, 22 active cases.
Cross – 7 new cases, 18 active cases.
Clay – 1 new case, 58 active cases.
