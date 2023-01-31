230131-JS-Virus-map

JONESBORO — Coronavirus infections increased in some counties in Northeast Arkansas last week, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t see enough change to recommend heightened precautions.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties. The updated map is based on reports from Jan. 19 through last Wednesday.