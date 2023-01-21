JONESBORO — Coronavirus infections in Northeast Arkansas were on the decline in the past week, a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker, updated for the first time since Jan. 9, showed no counties in the high category.
On Jan. 9, Clay, Craighead, Greene, Jackson and Poinsett counties were in the high category. Now, they’re classified as medium. Cross and Mississippi counties remain listed as low community level.
The COVID-19 Tracker classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties. The updated map is based on reports from Jan.12 through Wednesday.
The CDC estimated Craighead County had 200 new cases, or 181.27 per 100,000 population during that period. In Poinsett County, new cases during that seven-day period totaled 44, or 187.01 per 100,000, which was the highest rate in The Sun circulation area. Cross County had the lowest, an average of 30.95 new cases per 100,000 and no COVID-related hospitalizations, according to the report.
Seven counties in the state are rated as high community level: Arkansas, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Prairie, Sharp and Stone.
Friday’s report from the Arkansas Department of Health may dampen some of that positive news.
The state reported 570 new cases, and Craighead County, with 52, had the highest numbers in the state, followed by 50 in Washington County and 47 in Pulaski County.
Active cases statewide increased by 108 to 4,664.
The statewide death toll rose by seven to 12,781, but no deaths were reported in NEA.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead 52 new cases, 395 active cases.
Greene 18 new cases, 151 active cases.
Lawrence – 7 new cases, 39 active cases.
Poinsett – 12 new cases, 95 active cases.
Mississippi – 11 new cases, 82 active cases.
Jackson – 2 new cases, 21 active cases.
Randolph – 2 new cases, 29 active cases.
Cross —2 new cases, 12 active cases.
Clay – 6 new cases, 51 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.