JONESBORO — For some Northeast Arkansas counties, the COVID-19 pandemic has been easing. For others, it’s getting worse.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated Clay County from low community level to medium in its weekly COVID-19 Data Tracker report. Jackson County remains listed among six Arkansas counties with high levels of the virus. Another 17 counties are rated as medium.

