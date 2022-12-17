JONESBORO — For some Northeast Arkansas counties, the COVID-19 pandemic has been easing. For others, it’s getting worse.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated Clay County from low community level to medium in its weekly COVID-19 Data Tracker report. Jackson County remains listed among six Arkansas counties with high levels of the virus. Another 17 counties are rated as medium.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties.
Based on data from Dec. 8 through Wednesday, Jackson County’s situation is getting worst, not only because of high infection levels, but because of high hospitalization rates. The CDC said Jackson Couny’s 40 new cases represented 239.75 new cases per 100,000 population, with hospitalizations at 15.8 per 100,000. Contrast that with Mississippi County, which had 29 new cases during the reporting week. The infection rate was 68.88 per 100,000 population. None of those 29 had to be admitted to a hospital. Greene, Lawrence and Randolph counties also showed diminishing numbers in the past week.
Clay, Craighead, Cross and Jackson all showed increases in their rates.
Craighead County, which had 204 new cases during the CDC reporting period, had an infection rate of 184.9 per 100,000, with a hospitalization rate of 6.2. Greene County had 63, or 139 per 100,000, and 6.2 hospitalization rate.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 550 new cases statewide, with Craighead County having the second-highest number in the state with 44. Pulaski County had 53.
The state also disclosed four deaths, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
Active cases increased by 108 statewide to 6,453.
Hospitals reported an increase of seven COVID-positive patients to 261. Of those, 20 were on ventilators, which was a decrease of one from Thursday. Hospital admissions in Northeast Arkansas decreased by one to 20.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 44 new cases, 365 active cases.
Greene – 18 new cases, 127 active cases.
Lawrence – 8 new cases, 48 active cases.
Poinsett – 7 new cases, 79 active cases.
Mississippi – 22 new cases, 90 active cases.
Jackson – 3 new cases, 70 active cases.
Randolph – 2 new cases, 39 active cases.
Cross – 1 new case, 24 active cases.
Clay – 15 new cases, 51 active cases.
