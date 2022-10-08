JONESBORO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now classifies all but four Arkansas counties as those having low community levels of COVID-19.
Arkansas and Monroe counties in south Arkansas, and Baxter and Marion counties in northcentral Arkansas were rated as medium community levels.
The CDC’s weekly COVID-19 Data Tracker compares standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties.
In this week’s report, the CDC said Cross County had an average of 6.09 new infections per 100,000 population between Sept. 28 and Wednesday. Only Polk County in western Arkansas had a lower rate, which basically means the disease has almost disappeared in those areas. Both counties reported just one new case each during that seven-day period.
Craighead County had an average of 106.04 new infections per 100,000 population (117 total), down from 120.55. Hospitalizations were rated at 6.6 per 100,000, compared to 7 the previous week.
Greene County, with 38 new cases, had a rate of 83.84 per 100,000.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 354 new cases, including 26 in Craighead County. The state reported 24 deaths, including one each in Cross and Jackson counties.
Active cases declined statewide by 71 to 3,443. Active cases declined throughout Northeast Arkansas.
Hospitals reported 191 patients who had tested positive for the disease statewide, a reduction of two from Thursday. Hospital admissions in Northeast Arkansas increased by four to 32.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead –26 new cases, 230 active cases.
Greene – 7 new cases, 76 active cases.
Lawrence – 2 new cases, 27 active cases.
Poinsett –10 new cases, 25 active cases.
Mississippi – 2 new cases, 55 active cases.
Jackson – 1 new case, 31 active cases.
Randolph – 1 new case, 178 active cases
Cross – 1 new case, 9 active cases.
Clay – 1 new case, 12 active cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.