JONESBORO — Arkansas reported a total of 714 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous seven days, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. There were no COVID-related deaths during that period from April 6 through Wednesday.

Because of reduced infections, CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker, once a weekly feature, was reduced to every two weeks, and will end entirely on May 12 after the public health emergency officially expires.

