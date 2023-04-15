JONESBORO — Arkansas reported a total of 714 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous seven days, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. There were no COVID-related deaths during that period from April 6 through Wednesday.
Because of reduced infections, CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker, once a weekly feature, was reduced to every two weeks, and will end entirely on May 12 after the public health emergency officially expires.
All counties in Arkansas are classified as low community levels in the latest report. The CDC classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties. Only 17 counties, scattered across the country are classified as high community level and only 79 are labeled as medium.
In Northeast Arkansas, Cross County had the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population with 60.91, while Jackson County had the lowest at 5.98 per 100,000.
In between included Craighead, 33.54; Greene, 37.51; Mississippi, 36.9; and Lawrence, 35.57.
Pulaski County reported 107 new cases during that seven-day period, followed by Washington with 68, Benton with 53 and Craighead with 37.
Only Cross and Mississippi counties showed increases in new cases from the previous week.
The Arkansas Department of Health discontinued releasing daily reports on March 19. It will now release weekly reports, but not in a format that will easily track new infections or deaths.
New cases reported in Northeast Arkansas, April 6 through Wednesday, according to CDC:
Craighead, 37; Greene, 17; Lawrence, 6; Poinsett, 12; Mississippi, 15; Jackson, 1; Randolph, 4; Cross, 10; Clay, 2.
