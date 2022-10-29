221029-JS-Virus-map

JONESBORO — The coronavirus community levels are now low in all of Northeast Arkansas, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker reached that conclusion by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties.

