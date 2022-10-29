JONESBORO — The coronavirus community levels are now low in all of Northeast Arkansas, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker reached that conclusion by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties.
Between Oct. 19 and Wednesday, 72 of the state’s 75 counties were in the low range.
Craighead County’s infection rate for the seven-day period was 116.01 per 100,000 population, which was actually an increase from 99.7 the previous week. However, the hospitalization rate was 3.5 per 100,000, down from 4.7 a week earlier. Arkansas and Monroe counties had similar infection rates, but their hospitalization rates were 20.7 per 100,000 population.
Greene County’s rate was 88.25 per 100,000 population. Poinsett County, which had the state’s highest rate of infection last week, according to the CDC, greatly improved to 89.26 per 100,000. That’s down from 212.8.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 282 new cases statewide, including 37 in Craighead County. Only Pulaski County, with 41, had more new cases.
ADH also disclosed 13 deaths, including one in Jackson County.
Active cases declined by 26 statewide to 2,908.
Hospitals reported 122 patients who had tested positive for the disease statewide, a reduction of eight from Thursday. Hospital admissions in Northeast Arkansas stood at 18, unchanged from Thursday.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 37 new cases, 228 active cases.
Greene – 5 new cases, 60 active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new cases, 9 active cases.
Poinsett – 2 new cases, 34 active cases.
Mississippi – 6 new cases, 69 active cases.
Jackson – 2 new cases, 14 active cases.
Randolph – 0 new cases, 26 active cases.
Cross – 2 new cases, 19 active cases.
Clay – 1 new case, 20 active cases.
