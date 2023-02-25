JONESBORO — Poinsett County had the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in Northeast Arkansas during the past week, according to the COVID-19 Data Tracker updated Thursday by the Centers for Disease and Prevention.
The 38 new cases reported in Poinsett County from Feb. 16 through Wednesday represents 161.5 per 100,000 population, and the CDC considers that to be a low community level.
In fact, only 67 counties nationwide are in that highest category. Four of them, Arkansas, Lee, Lonoke and Monroe, are in Arkansas. Eleven Arkansas counties are rated as medium community level, but none in NEA.
The CDC classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties.
Craighead County reported 113 new cases during that seven-day, or 102.42 cases per 100,000 population. It also represents a 10.3 percent decrease in new cases from the previous seven days.
Greene County had 67 new cases, or 147.82 per 100,000.
New cases reported in Northeast Arkansas, Feb. 16 through Wednesdsay:
