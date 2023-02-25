230225-JS-Virus-map

JONESBORO — Poinsett County had the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in Northeast Arkansas during the past week, according to the COVID-19 Data Tracker updated Thursday by the Centers for Disease and Prevention.

The 38 new cases reported in Poinsett County from Feb. 16 through Wednesday represents 161.5 per 100,000 population, and the CDC considers that to be a low community level.

