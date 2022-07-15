JONESBORO — Based on updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus situation just keeps getting worse, especially in Northeast Arkansas.
The majority of the state is now designated as areas with high community levels of COVID-19, especially in the northeast corner.
A CDC-prepared map shows the vast majority of Arkansas counties in orange to signify high community levels.
CDC’s advice for local residents in those orange counties: “Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.”
In fact, Craighead County’s rate is more than twice that of Shelby County, Tenn. As of Thursday, CDC found that Craighead had 431.43 infections per 100,000 population in the previous seven days. In Shelby County, which includes Memphis, the rate was 199.11 per 100,000. Across the Missouri state line, in Pemiscot County, which includes Caruthersville, the rate was 82.25, according to the CDC.
The situation in Lawrence and Poinsett counties was even worse than Craighead’s. Poinsett County had a rate of infection of 535.53 per 100,000, while Lawrence was at 505.91.
Cross County was one of only two Arkansas counties classified as low community level, with 188.81 per 100,000.
Greene County’s level was 339.77.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,484 new cases on Friday, raising the number of active cases statewide to 16,196. That’s an increase of 340 from Thursday.
The state reported five deaths including one each in Greene and Randolph counties.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose by another 25 to 401 patients across Arkansas Friday, while hospitalizations rose by 10 in Northeast Arkansas to 51.
With 69 new cases, Craighead County ranked third statewide behind Pulaski with 183 and Washington County with 126.
Friday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 69 new cases, 778 active cases.
Greene – 15 new cases, 235 active cases.
Lawrence – 6 new cases, 106 active cases.
Poinsett – 15 new cases, 198 active cases.
Mississippi –29 new cases, 232 active cases.
Jackson – 15 new case, 106 active cases.
Randolph – 16 new cases, 96 active cases.
Cross – 8 new cases, 71 active cases.
Clay – 6 new cases, 80 active cases.
