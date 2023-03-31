Easter Sunday is the day when Christians across the globe commemorate and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It comes on the heels of Holy Week, the most sacred week in the liturgical year in Christianity.
Holy Week commemorates many of the events that preceded the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. Trinity College at the University of Melbourne notes that Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’s entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by crowds waving palm branches. In commemoration of that entry and greeting, Christians receive palm branches or palm crosses during Palm Sunday Mass.
Holy Wednesday focuses on the darkness of Holy Week and is meant to symbolize the abandonment of Jesus by his disciples. The religious service of Tenebrae, which is Latin for “darkness” or “shadows,” is typically observed on Holy Wednesday.
Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, the final meal Jesus shared with his apostles prior to his crucifixion.
Christian scriptures indicate that, during the Last Supper, Jesus predicted his betrayal by one of the apostles present at the meal and that Peter would deny knowing him three times before the next morning. Trinity College notes that Maundy Thursday reminds Christians of the new commandment that Jesus gave his disciples. That commandment was to love others as Jesus has loved them.
Good Friday commemorates the trial of Jesus, his crucifixion and his burial. According to Trinity College, the “good” in this sense connotes something “holy” or “pious.”
Holy Saturday marks the conclusion of Holy Week. Celebrations typically include a late-night Easter vigil service involving a liturgy and the celebration of the Eucharist.
