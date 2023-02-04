JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Trumann man in connection to damaged caused at Pine Log Cemetery earlier this week.
Judge Tommy Fowler charged Cody Cox, 32, of the 300 block of Samantha, Trumann, with destruction or removal of a cemetery or grave marker and public intoxication, according to the report.
Charges against a second man were dropped.
Deputy Allen Drum wrote in his report that at 11 p.m. on Monday “Dispatch received a call in regards to a truck driving hazardously and tearing up gravestones in the Pine Log Cemetery on Craighead 762. Upon arrival two trucks were located on the west side of the structure in the cemetery. One had become stuck in the ice and mud after driving over a gravestone, while the other was attempting to pull the first truck out of the mud.
“Two male occupants were determined to be driving the stuck truck, Cody Cox (W/M) and Joe Long (W/M). The two were obviously very intoxicated and had several open containers inside of the vehicle including open beer, and open Crown Royal whiskey.
“After viewing the damages to the cemetery and the gravestone, the men were asked who had been driving and neither men would state who was in physical control of the vehicle. Therefore, both men were placed under arrest for destruction or removal of a gravestone marker.
“The white male and white female who were operating the other vehicle had not caused any damages to property while attempting to pull the first truck out, Drum wrote. They stated the two men called them and asked for help getting the truck unstuck. Therefore, the two were advised of their rights and released from the scene.”
The first vehicle a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was towed by NEATS from the scene.
Cox was released Thursday on a $25,000 temporary bond, according to Craighead County Detention Center records.
Charges against Long, 53, of the 100 block of Greene 759 Road, Paragould, were dropped.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Sgt. Charles Garr, “During the interview, Cody Cox stated that he did not think Joe needed to be charged because he was a passenger. Joe Long told me he did not know they were going to the cemetery and that Cody was the one driving. Per Sergeant Charles Garr, no charges will be filed at this time on Joe Long.”
According to Court Connect, Cox has a lengthy record for driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.
