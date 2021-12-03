JONESBORO — Craighead County deputies are investigating vandalism at a local cemetery.
Deputy Holden Harrison reported that at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday he made contact with Jerry Freeman about vandalism at Lower Cane Island Cemetery at the intersection of the cemetery and Craighead Road 505.
Freeman he said was out on the property tending to some of the veterans’ headstones. He said while on the property he located headstones that had been knocked over and broken. Freeman said Darren Owens is the caretaker of the cemetery.
“Upon my arrival at Lower Cane Island Cemetery, I located a large headstone with the name Gary Gilley broke off of its stand,” Freeman wrote in his report. “It appeared to have another smaller headstone with the name of Ethel Hislip on it used to damage Gilley’s headstone.”
A suspect, if arrested, could face a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
In other police reports:
An 18-year-old man is suspected of saying he was going to go to Annie Camp Junior High School on Thursday and shoot up the building, police said. Police said the suspect thinks a student was stealing money from him. No arrest has been made.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday that his residence in the 1500 block of Arrowhead Farm Road was burglarized and several items were stolen. Taken were tools and golf and other items valued at $10,700.
A 60-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday that someone wrote a fake check from his bank account and cashed it. The victim said the check amount was $375.53.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police his vehicle was entered Tuesday night or Wednesday in the 4700 block of Wildwood Lane. Stolen were a 12-gauge shotgun, valued at $400, and two knives valued at a total of $100.
Matthew Boswell, 30, of Trumann, died at 9:38 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Boswell died when a vehicle traveling in the other direction lost a tire that jumped over the barrier, striking the victim’s windshield.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her boyfriend threatened to kill her with a handgun early Friday morning in the 2700 block of Curtview Drive. The suspect is described as a 28-year-old Jonesboro man.
Police arrested Quincy Thompson, 47, of 2406 Phillips Drive, on Thursday morning after being detained by security at the Walmart at 1815 Highland Drive. Thompson is being held on suspicion of shoplifting of $1,000 or less, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 60-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Friday morning that someone entered his unlocked vehicle in the 4200 block of Sandra Cove and stole items. Taken were a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun, $20 in cash and part of the console.
Police arrested Cory Hallett, 33, of 1973 Arkansas 34 North, Walnut Ridge, early Friday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Kazi Street and Phillips Drive. Hallett is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
