JONESBORO — Sales tax collections for the City of Jonesboro rose by $560,291 this month compared to this time a year ago, but Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, said part of that huge increase was due to a change in the state’s distribution formula.
While the city receives all of the money from its 1 percent city sales tax, funding from the separate countywide 1 percent sales tax is based on share of population. The state Department of Finance and Administration has revised the formula based on the latest 2020 census information.
That raises Jonesboro’s share of the countywide sales tax from 69.7 percent to 70.6 percent. Brookland’s share will rise from 2.21 percent of the countywide pot to 3.65 percent. County government’s share of the money will drop from 18.4 percent to 16.8 percent.
Jonesboro’s sales tax produced $1,959,390 for October, an increase of 17.1 percent, when compared to a year ago.
The countywide tax brought in $2,291,423 for the county government and its 10 municipalities, and that’s 18.84 percent more than a year ago, according to Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt.
The combination of the city and county tax has poured $34,038,577 into Jonesboroy’s coffers, $4,256,997 or 14.3 percent, more than in the first 10 months of 2020, according to figures provided by Andrew Guiltner, the city’s accountant.
The October revenue generally reflects consumer spending in August.
October distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,618,711, $15,106,660.
Craighead County – (16.8), $385,540, $3,935,042.
Bay – (1.69), $38,647, $399,793.
Black Oak – (0.21), $4,800, $57,338.
Bono – (2.17), $49,627, $476,947.
Brookland – (3.65), $83,721, $478,556.
Caraway – (1.02), $23,340, $279,813.
Cash – (0.25), $5,768, $74,348.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,328 $24,796.
Lake City – (2.09), $47,917, $465,411.
Monette – (1.35), $31,024, $332,013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.