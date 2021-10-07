JONESBORO — As the chief executive of the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot understands what millions of Americans face.
It’s in her roots.
Through birth, adoption and foster care, her parents raised a family of 108 children near Opelousas, La.
Babineaux-Fontenot told her story Thursday to members of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“I learned respect for my elders growing up in rural America,” she said. “I learned about hard work. I learned about dedication and service. But unfortunately, I learned about hunger.
“The typical path to becoming a member of my family was through some form or forms of neglect and abuse. So my whole entire life, I’ve understood.”
Babineaux-Fontenot joined Feeding America, the nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meals programs after previously serving executive vice president and global treasurer for Walmart, and leading one of the largest law firms in the South.
She said her current job is an homage to her parents and her roots.
Feeding America serves meals to millions of Americans each year.
“In 2020, our estimates are that over 60 million people turned to the charitable relief system for help,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “I want you to think about what I am about to say, and I want you to feel pride that you are part of this. In 2020, in that calendar year, our network provided 6.1 billion meals – 6.1 billion meals.”
She said from July 2020 and June 30 this year, the number of meals totaled 6.5 billion.
“You deserve to be proud because you’re proud of that,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.
She said that’s because of the leadership of Christie Jordan and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
“And there are moms and dads who tonight will not have to ask questions about how it is they will be able to feed their children,” she explained. “And there are elders in your community who will not have to make the tough decisions between prescription drugs, or light bill or food.”
Thursday’s event was the 106th annual meeting of the chamber.
Lisa Golden was installed as the new chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, succeedding Russ Hannah.
