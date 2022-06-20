The schedule for campus visits for the finalists for Chancellor at Arkansas State University will begin this week. Each of the four finalists invited to campus will meet with the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee and several campus constituent groups, as well as make a public presentation open to all groups.
The finalists announced on June 10 are Dr. Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University; Dr. Karen Petersen, dean of the Henry Kendall College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tulsa; Dr. Todd Shields, dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas; and Dr. Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, chief academic officer and provost at Troy University.
The campus open forums for all four candidates will be hosted in the Reng Student Union Auditorium. Each presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is scheduled for 90 minutes.
Tatum will begin the visits today and Wednesday, with his campus presentation on Wednesday.
Petersen visits on Wednesday and Thursday, with her campus presentation on Thursday.
Kimbrough visits on June 27-28, with his campus presentation on Tuesday, June 28.
Shields visits on June 28-29, with his campus presentation on Wednesday, June 29.
Each candidate will also participate in a community-wide meet and greet that is open to the public. All four will be held in the Spring River Room of the Carl Reng Student Union.
The schedule for the community meet and greet events is as follows: Tatum, today from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Patterson, Wednesday from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.; Kimbrough, Monday from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; and Shields, Tuesday, June 28, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.
To view the complete schedule of each candidate’s visit, which also includes times and location for each candidate’s faculty meet and greet, staff meet and greet and community meet and greet as well as other on-campus meetings, go to AState.edu/ChancellorSearch/Finalists.
