JONESBORO — As a state legislative committee resumed debate Thursday on bills that would allow local school boards to decide whether to mandate face coverings, two school districts filed lawsuits to challenge the state’s current law.
The House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee heard three hours of debate and testimony on Wednesday and heard another two hours on Thursday, before rejecting two separate bills that would have returned the decision making to the local schools.
Among those speaking was Sonia Fonticiella Rios, a Paragould attorney, mother of two children ineligible for the coronavirus vaccine, and who is pregnant.
She said the decision whether Greene County Tech students should wear masks should be made by the Greene County School Board, whom she trusts, and not legislators from across the state who know little to nothing about conditions in Greene County.
“The point I was trying to make was that its OK to be wrong and come back and fix something,” Fonticiello Rios told The Sun following the hearing. “We have our local school board so that they can adjust and adapt according to whatever the new science is and the new information we have on the pandemic is.
“So hamstringing them, in any way is a slippery slope. It may be masks now, but it may be something later that the Legislature decides that they want and takes local control away.”
The Little Rock and Marion school districts are challenging Act 1002, which prohibits schools and other governmental bodies from requiring masks.
Rep. Julie Mayberry, a Republican who co-sponsored the original bill, offered to amend her legislation, but that was rejected. A second bill, sponsored by Democrats also was defeated.
Also among those who testified was a parent who said she lives about a half-mile from an 11-year-old West Memphis child who died of COVID complications Thursday.
The Marion and Little Rock schools’ lawsuit is the second the state faces over Act 1002, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in to law in April prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring masks.
Hutchinson called the Legislature back into session this week to consider rolling back the ban for schools but faces heavy opposition from fellow Republicans.
The schools’ lawsuit argues that the ban violates Arkansas’ constitution. It seeks a temporary order blocking the prohibition while the lawsuit is considered.
“No rational reason exists for denying public school students, teachers and staff, and the school boards which are obligated to keep them safe, the ability to ensure that all who work and learn in our public schools are as safe as possible,” the lawsuit said.
The Marion School District on Thursday said 839 students and 10 staff have quarantined since classes began last week because of its outbreak. The district said in a Facebook post that 46 students and 10 staff have tested positive for the virus.
Superintendent Steve Fenter told the committee the massive quarantine is further disrupting Crittenden County’s economy, in addition to harming students’ education.
Many other residents from across the state testified that masks can also be harmful to students’ education and mental health.
Also Thursday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott issued an order in defiance of the new law. His mask mandate order would only apply to city-owned parks and facilities, but Scott also urged private businesses to require masks. The rule takes effect on Friday and will be in effect through the end of the month.
“It is time to act. It is time to do what is best for the residents of Little Rock,” Scott said at a news conference at City Hall.
On Wednesday, Craighead County recorded 97 new cases and one death as a result of the virus. The death toll now stands at 192.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.