JONESBORO — Jonesboro police officers face stressful hours on the job, and the stress doesn’t end when the shift’s over.
The Rev. Don Blackmore, pastor of Discipleships at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro, has served as a chaplain for the Jonesboro Police Department for 13 years. He has witnessed how stress affects police officers.
He said there are five chaplains for JPD, but he and the Rev. Mike Hart, executive pastor for Nettleton Baptist Church, are the most active.
Blackmore said being a chaplain means there are three main actions.
“First, we minister to the law enforcement officer. It’s a highly stressful job that takes an emotional toll,” Blackmore said.
“Second, we help with death notifications to families,” he said, adding traffic fatalities aren’t uncommon. “I’m able to minister to people.”
He said the third facet is ministering to officers and their families.
“Many officers have to take a second job to make ends meet,” Blackmore said. “That means an officer doesn’t get to spend time with their spouse. That creates even more stress.”
He and Hart are also reserve officers with the department, Blackmore said. This allows them to ride along with officers for a couple of hours if an officer needs someone to talk to.
“The toughest situation is the death of a child,” he said.
He recalled a an officer being sent to a residence in reference to an 11-month-old infant who wasn’t breathing. He said the officer performed CPR on the infant until EMTs arrived and took over. The child later died at the hospital.
“It’s really an emotional toll. The officer doesn’t get to emotionally process it because he’s got to get back to work,” Blackmore said.
Hart weighed in on a child’s death.
“It’s the hardest thing a chaplain has to do,” he said about informing the parents. “It’s very taxing for the officer.”
Hart said suicides are another difficult situation. If the person dies he said he thinks “what could I have done better.”
Hart, who joined the chaplains at JPD five years ago, said it’s a rewarding opportunity.
“We’re able to give guidance,” he said. “We help the public and police officers with encouragement, and offer officers counseling. We do PR work and public events and give benedictions.”
Hart said ride alongs present a great way for an officer to communicate with a chaplain.
“Being in a police car, and they know it’s confidential, it’s a very unique opportunity,” Hart said. “I ride once a week, at least.”
He said officers at the Jonesboro Police Department do a great job of showing respect to the public.
He said chaplains coordinate meals for officers among other things.
Blackmore said chaplains must undergo a background check, have a physical done and are interviewed before taking the post.
“We’re called as ministers to being part of their world and being an impact in their world,” Hart said. “It’s a privilege to do this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.