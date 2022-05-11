JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Chris Thyer on Tuesday dismissed three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge against a man from a 2017 case.
Kobe J. Smith was 18 years old in March 2017 when he was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, theft by receiving of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the gun Smith was in possession of was a Hi-Point 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that was stolen during a burglary of the Turtle Creek Pawn.
Smith was one of five teenagers arrested in the incident.
According to police, 64 guns were stolen during the Feb. 5, 2017, pawn shop break-in.
Brian Miles, Smith’s public defender, filed a motion to dismiss the charges due to the state not following the speedy-trial rule.
In his motion for dismissal of the charges, Miles wrote, “That there are no further Scheduling Orders entered in this case, no docket entries, and a warrant was not issued tolling speedy trial. That the time period between Feb. 1, 2019, and Feb. 22, 2019, is 21 days which is not an excludable period of time for purposes of speedy trial and the period of time from the last scheduled court date of March 20, 2020 to today’s date of May 4, 2022 is not an excludable period of time for purposes of speedy trial and equals 775 days. That a total of 796 days have passed that are not excludable periods for purposes of speedy trial.”
Keith Chrestman, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, told Thyer, via email, that “the Defendant’s calculations are correct and that the State cannot, in good conscience, oppose Defendant’s motion ...”
