JONESBORO — Felony charges were dropped last week against a Jonesboro woman who was arrested inside someone else’s home in June.
Julie Wyatt, 42, and Brandon Reece, 40, had been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Reece is scheduled to stand trial on the charges the week of Jan. 9.
But in an order signed last week by Craighead County Circuit Judge Chris Thyer, the charges were dropped against Wyatt.
The order of nolle prosequi (decline to prosecute) due to “Prosecutorial discretion and/or plea negotiations in the best interest of justice.”
Reece and Wyatt were arrested June 10 after a man reported finding them using his washer, dryer and shower.
According to a police affidavit, Reece told officers he had permission to be in the house to check on the victim’s pets.
“Julie Wyatt stated she was driving Brandon Reece around and that she did not know she was not allowed to be here,” according to the affidavit.
Court records didn’t indicate the relationship between Wyatt and Reece or whether there was a relationship with the resident of the home on South Matthews Avenue.
