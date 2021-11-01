JONESBORO — Prosecutors on Monday dropped charges against a man accused of participating in a 2019 gunfight with another man outside a suspected drug house.
Darrius D. Furlow, 25, had been scheduled to stand trial this week. He was among four people charged in connection with the Oct. 17, 2019, shootout that occurred in a neighborhood that hadn’t had a history of violent crime.
Instead, charges of trafficking a controlled substance, maintaining drug premises, committing a terroristic act, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance were withdrawn. Craighead County Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer signed an “order of nolle prosequi,” dismissing the case, according to online court records.
When contacted by a Sun reporter, Craighead County Deputy Prosecutor Martin Lilly offered no explanation.
“We generally don’t comment to the press on the decisions that we make,” Lilly said. “We reviewed the case and made our decision.”
Quincy Lamont Rainey Jr., 25, also accused of participating in the shootout, is charged with committing a terroristic act, drug trafficking, drug possession and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. His trial is scheduled for the week of Nov. 29.
Alijah Denise Wilder, 24, whose name was on the lease of the house at 4000 Keely Drive, is serving a 30-year prison sentence for that crime and for violating terms of probation or suspended sentencing in five separate felonies dating back to 2016.
Andrae Omar Lark, 23, of Osceola, pleaded guilty in early 2020 to tampering with physical evidence, and to violating terms of probation on a charge of theft by receiving of a firearm. Court records show he was sentenced to one year and six months in prison for the tampering charge, with imposition of additional sentencing suspended for five years following his release.
Following the shooting, police obtained and executed a search warrant at the house and found 15.55 ounces of LSD, nine 16-ounce bottles of promethazine or codeine drink, and 1.1 ounces of marijuana.
During the course of the investigation, Wilder disclosed that a video camera installed in the front of the house should have recorded the shootout. Police were unaware of the camera and later found it hidden in a bedroom under some covers.
Detectives said the video shows shooting victim Furlow and Rainey, standing outside, each holding a pistol. A red Malibu then drives north on Lilly Cove, stopping at the intersection of Lilly Cove and Keely Drive. Then as the driver, identified as Bush, is getting out of the vehicle, both Furlow and Rainey raise their pistols up and fire as they run into the house. Bush returned fire, hitting Furlow three times, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The video showed Rainey and Furlow going in and out of the house a couple of times until Lark grabbed the camera and the video ended.
