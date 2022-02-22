JONESBORO — Prosecutors dropped aggravated robbery and first-degree battery charges against a man accused of shooting a Jonesboro man twice with a stolen gun in October 2019, according to court documents.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Michael McCline, then 17 years old, was at a residence in the 1600 block of French Street trying to talk to his girlfriend. A man at the house confronted McCline because McCline was trying the climb into the bedroom window.
The man then brought McCline to the front yard and the two began to argue, the affidavit said. The man struck McCline twice because he refused to leave.
McCline then left and went to a residence in the 200 block of Gilbert Street, where he asked the resident there for a ride home. He told the resident to get his gun because he was scared.
McCline then grabbed the gun away from the resident and pointed it at him, the affidavit said. McCline then took the man’s cell phone from him.
According to the affidavit, McCline returned to the French Street residence and confronted the man again. McCline shot the man in the right bicep and when the man turned to run, he was shot in the right hip area.
“McCline was located later on the same date, and gave a full confession to both offenses,” the affidavit said.
Ben Bristow, McCline’s public defender, said he thinks his client’s age at the time of the offense played a part in the charges being dismissed.
“He has shown that he has straightened up a bit since then,” Bristow said of McCline.
He said the prosecution also had “some timeline problems” with their case.
Attempts to get a response from prosecutors Tuesday were unsuccessful.
