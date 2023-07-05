JONESBORO — A Trumann-area man was charged last week with possessing child pornography, according to court documents.

Sean Patrick Haynes, 30, of the 3000 block of Hatchie Coon Road, was arrested June 27 following an investigation by Detective Bill Brown of the Jonesboro Police Department. A search warrant on Haynes’ computer showed nude photos of girls between the ages of 9 to 11 years old.