JONESBORO — A Trumann-area man was charged last week with possessing child pornography, according to court documents.
Sean Patrick Haynes, 30, of the 3000 block of Hatchie Coon Road, was arrested June 27 following an investigation by Detective Bill Brown of the Jonesboro Police Department. A search warrant on Haynes’ computer showed nude photos of girls between the ages of 9 to 11 years old.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Brown wrote, “A Search Warrant was served on the account of Medical Situation 791 … while going through the Search Warrant return there were several images of Child Exploitation located that were uploaded to the chat from Medical Situation 791.”
There was also a selfie photo of Haynes on the computer.
On Friday, Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to charge Haynes. He set his bond at $100,500.
Haynes’ next court date is Aug. 23 in Poinsett County Circuit Court.
