JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charges a Jonesboro man with drug charges.
Timothy Childers, 44, is charged with possession of marijuana and misdemeanor and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charges a Jonesboro man with drug charges.
Timothy Childers, 44, is charged with possession of marijuana and misdemeanor and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fowler set Childers bond at $15,000.
In other cases Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Anthony Sanders, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than2 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Virnis Farmer, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, driving with expired tags, no proof of insurance and hazardous driving; $11,000 total bonds.
Jacob Penley, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Gary Sullins, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Latasha Woods, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, fleeing and second-degree forgery $35,000 bond.
Ruben Rivera, 42, of Bay, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $25,000 bond.
Rosemarie Carter, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $35,000 bond.
Felicia Perdue, 32, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious tags; $3,500 bond.
Jaylon Warren, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Derrick Washington, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Kelton Griffin, 26, of Memphis, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and interference with an emergency communications device; $25,000.
Logan Sawyer, 23, of Jonesboro, with commercial burglary, residential burglary, breaking or entering of a safe/safety deposit box, first-degree criminal mischief and theft; $75,000 bond.
Calvin Brown, 34, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony failure to appear; $15,000 cash-only bond.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.