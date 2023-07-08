JONESBORO — A Blytheville man faces five felony charges after police said he was driving recklessly, almost striking a Brookland police vehicle, then led Jonesboro and state police on a chase east the city.

Davon N. Gordon, 41, remained in the Craighead County Detention Center Friday afternoon in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond ordered by Circuit Judge Randy Philhours.

