JONESBORO — A Blytheville man faces five felony charges after police said he was driving recklessly, almost striking a Brookland police vehicle, then led Jonesboro and state police on a chase east the city.
Davon N. Gordon, 41, remained in the Craighead County Detention Center Friday afternoon in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond ordered by Circuit Judge Randy Philhours.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge Gordon with second-degree battery, felony fleeing in a vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was ordered to appear Aug. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Cpl. Tony Hill of the Arkansas State Police said in an affidavit the incident began on U.S. 49 between Brookland and Jonesboro when Brookland Detective Dustin Norwood observed a southbound vehicle, which crossed the center turn lane and almost collided with Norwood’s northbound vehicle.
Hill said Norwood activated his blue lights and pursued the vehicle until Gordon pulled over at the Speedy Wolf convenient store, 4500 E. Johnson Ave. A passenger got out of the car, but Hill said Gordon drove away. A Jonesboro officer picked up the chase and followed Gordon on Arkansas 18, where Trooper First Class Tommy Fitzgerald also joined the pursuit.
Fitzgerald was able to force the fleeing vehicle off the road and into a ditch, Hill said.
“Officers exited their vehicles issuing verbal commands to the driver,” Hill wrote in the affidavit. “The driver placed the vehicle in reverse striking a Jonesboro police vehicle before driving towards the officers. Fitzgerald fired his weapon striking the vehicle as the suspect once again fled from the scene.”
Fitzgerald was able to perform another tactical vehicle intervention and disable the car.
“The suspect refused to exit the vehicle and began to actively resist when officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle,” Hill wrote.
A firearm was found inside the vehicle.
Online court records show Gordon was charged in Mississippi County as a habitual offender in June 2022, with theft by receiving of debit or credit cards, public intoxication and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The former South Caroliina resident entered into a plea agreement on May 1, in which he was placed on five years of probation for the firearm charge and prosecutors dropped the other two charges
