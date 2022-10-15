JONESBORO — A 64-year-old Jonesboro woman and the owner of A1 Sushi & Hibachi both reported they had forged checks cashed on Thursday, according Jonesboro police reports.
The restaurant owner said two checks were stolen from the business and cashed. The checks totaled $1,474.
The woman, who lives in the 3800 block of Craighead Road 780, said two of her checks were forged and cashed. Those checks totaled $1,736.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle and stole cash. The amount of cash taken is listed at $1,600.
A 67-year-old Bono woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon that someone entered a vehicle in the 200 block of Craighead Road 117, Bono, and stole a handgun. The Ruger .38-caliber is valued at $500.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered her residence in the 500 block of Melrose Street, damaged property and stole a television. The television is valued at $50.
Damage costs totaled $235.
