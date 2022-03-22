JONESBORO — Counterfeit money is being passed around Jonesboro, many times targeting restaurants, especially those that deliver.
Jonesboro police reported Monday night that someone used seven counterfeit $5 bills to pay a delivery driver for 1812 Pizza, 2815 Race St.
On Sunday night, Maddio’s Pizza, 1508 Browns Lane, reported that someone used three counterfeit $20 bills and one $10 bill to pay for food.
On Saturday, police said a 43-year-old woman used two fake $20 bills and two fake $10 bills to purchase pizzas from Papa Johns, 1300 S. Caraway Road.
In early March, a suspect at the Citgo gas station, 5514 S. Stadium Blvd., was found to be in possession of $840 in counterfeit $20 bills.
In February, the manager of a Dollar General, 3619 S. Stadium Blvd., reported that a man used counterfeit $20 bills to purchase a $500 pre-paid debit card.
Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said, “Since Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 51 reported incidents that involved counterfeit money. We are only made aware of the businesses that encounter the fake money.”
According to JPD reports, counterfeit money has been used to buy everything from a hotel room to gift cards to paying a CWL bill.
It’s not just a recent problem, though.
In May 2021, a Bay woman was arrested for trying to pay for items at the Parker Road Walmart with a fake $100 bill. She was also in possession of meth, police said.
In October 2021, suspects targeted fast-food drive-throughs to pass counterfeit $20 bills in Jonesboro:
The Dairy Queen, 2005 S. Madison St., reported to police that someone used a counterfeit bill to pay for food. The incident happened between Oct. 11 and Oct. 15, according to a police report.
The Smoothie King at 2215 E. Highland Drive told police someone used a fake $20 to pay for food between Oct. 11 and Oct. 15.
The McDonald’s at 2207 E. Nettleton Ave. reported receiving a counterfeit $20 on Oct. 11.
The Arby’s at 4112 E. Johnson Ave. reported receiving a fake bill on Oct. 11.
The Dairy Queen at 4100 E. Johnson Ave. received at counterfeit bill on Oct. 11.
Many times the fake bills will have “For Motion Picture Use” on them, according to past stories in The Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.