JONESBORO — A 60-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday afternoon that her residence was broken into in the 2000 block of West Nettleton Avenue and checks and a firearm were stolen.
Forged checks in the amount of $600 were written and .25-caliber handgun was stolen.
In other JPD reports:
A 27-year-old man told police Wednesday afternoon his debit card number was used to to make a cash app withdrawal in the 100 block of Marion Berry Parkway. The amount stolen was $495.
Police arrested Olajide Roddy, 35, of the 5000 block of Wakefield Drive, early Thursday morning in the 3000 block of South Caraway Road. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Jonesboro couple reported Wednesday evening that two handguns were stolen from their residence in the 2600 block of Clayburne Drive. Stolen were a silver-painted pistol and a 9 mm Ruger both valued at $400.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone attempted to cash a forged check at the Region’s Bank, 2400 E. Highland Drive.
