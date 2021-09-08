JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge James Radford, 37, of Cherokee Village, with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, second-degree assault on a family or household member and public intoxication.
Fowler left the $25,000 temporary bond in place, and Radford has bonded out of jail.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Chad Mullins, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Travis Ward, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Terry Hill, 43, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and parole violation; $7,500 bond.
Jimmy Lowe, 60, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule III drug and hazardous driving; $75,000 bond.
Eric George, 41, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree battery, third-degree domestic battery and criminal trespass; $50,000 bond and must wear ankle monitor.
Earnest Brown, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; released on a $25,000 bond.
Kerrie Nelson, 53, of Jonesboro, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Tina Terry, 47, of Blytheville, two counts of abuse of impaired adults; $15,000 bond.
Kiara Seay, 20, of Memphis, with theft by receiving less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000; $35,000 bond.
John Sanders, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Kalin McReynolds-Moore, 22, of 1821 E. Parker Road, with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; released on temporary bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.