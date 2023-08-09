BLYTHEVILLE — A Chicago woman is being held in Mississippi County on suspicion of trafficking of persons (adult), first-degree promoting prostitution and second-degree false imprisonment charges, according to the Blytheville Police Department.
Zhuo Liu, 52, was taken into custody by the University City, Mo., Police Department on arrest warrants.
She was taken into custody in University City and has since been extradited to Arkansas, where she will be formally charged.
According to a Facebook post by the Blytheville Police Department, “The department worked with multiple agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigations and University City, along with other cities and states during this investigation. … (The department) would like to thank them for their assistance as well as the many citizens in the community who assisted in the investigation.
“The business was immediately closed down. It should be noted that none of the victims were from this area. She was given a temporary bond” of $1 million cash.
“On Saturday, July 29, officers with the Blytheville Police Department responded to 825 E. Main St., Suite H, (Royal Asian Massage), in reference to a disturbance. Officers were able to determine that a woman was being held against her will inside of the business,” according to the news release. “The victim told officers that she was locked inside of the building due to her refusing to continue to perform sexual acts on behalf of the business owner.”
Liu is being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center in lieu of a probable cause hearing.
