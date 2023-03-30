JONESBORO — Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said he’s satisfied with the changes made for training police recruits at Arkansas police training academies following the death last July of officer Vincent Parks.

Parks, 38, died on July 17 following physical exercises at the academy located at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. An investigation released in December by Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley found no wrong-doing surrounding Parks’ death. According to published reports, he cited the medical examiner’s report that ruled the cause of death an accident from three health conditions, including sickle cell disease, triggered by physical exertion and heat stress, hypertensive heart disease and obesity.