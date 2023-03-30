JONESBORO — Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said he’s satisfied with the changes made for training police recruits at Arkansas police training academies following the death last July of officer Vincent Parks.
Parks, 38, died on July 17 following physical exercises at the academy located at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. An investigation released in December by Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley found no wrong-doing surrounding Parks’ death. According to published reports, he cited the medical examiner’s report that ruled the cause of death an accident from three health conditions, including sickle cell disease, triggered by physical exertion and heat stress, hypertensive heart disease and obesity.
Those reports stated that Central Arkansas was under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day, according to Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Heat advisories are put in place when heat indexes could reach 105 or greater for a region.
The state training academies are supervised by the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST), which was created in 1975 for the purpose of establishing minimum selection and training standards for admission to employment as a law enforcement officer in Arkansas, according to its website.
Earlier this month Gov. Sarah Sanders signed House Bill 1458, also know as the Vincent Parks Act, which requires academy instructors to “complete training on the recognition and management of certain health conditions; to set certain procedures if a cadet or officer receiving training has symptoms of a sudden cardiac arrest; to declare an emergency; and for other purposes.”
Elliott said instructors will be trained by physicians to recognize if a trainee is experiencing physical difficulties.
“The CLEST director (former Hot Springs Police Chief Chris Chapmond) ensured me they’ll look at all academies to make sure they’ll be where they need to be.”
Chapmond took over as director of CLEST from Jami Cook, who took a planned retirement following Parks’ death.
A senior staff leader at Camp Robinson, Joe Dubois, was accused of making misleading statements to Arkansas State Police investigators at the time. It is unclear whether Dubois faced any disciplinary consequences for his actions.
A statement from the Parks family expressed appreciation to state Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, and state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, for moving the bill through the state Legislature.
“The family of Vincent Parks … would also like to thank members of the Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee for their support,” the statement released after the bill’s passage said. “The Vincent Parks Law unanimously passed both the House and Senate chambers this week and is now on the way to Governor Sanders’ desk for her consideration. Representative Cavenaugh and Rep. Mark Berry both spoke passionately about this bill and how easily the senseless death of Officer Parks could have been avoided. ... Cavenaugh recognized Christina Parks and her daughter Vivianna, who were VIP guests in the House gallery.
“This important legislation will honor Vincent’s death by mandating that all instructors that provide training to law enforcement and firefighters are trained to recognize medical dangers such as heat stroke, dehydration concussion and heat related issues. Improving the training at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA) is the goal of the Parks family.
“Anyone who watches the videos of the last moments of Officer Parks’ life knows it was not a lack of training that caused his death, but a lack of human decency, deliberate cruelty, and the bold indifference by ALETA instructors that led to his death.”
Parks’ family has filed a complaint with the state Claims Commission seeking compensation for Parks’ death. Jim Jackson of North Little Rock, attorney for the Parks family, said he expects the matter to be resolved sometime in 2024.
