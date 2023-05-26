NEWPORT — Newport police are investigating the death of a child after officers responded to a report of a nine-year-old drowning Wednesday evening, according to information released on Thursday by officials.
According to a media release, Newport police got a call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a child drowning in Newport Lake.
The report states that officers began a search for the juvenile, who was later found unresponsive in the water.
“Life saving measures were started and the juvenile was transported to Unity Health ER where she was pronounced deceased,” Newport police said in the release.
The investigation is in its early stages, and police said no additional information will be released at this time.
The investigation is, however, still ongoing.
