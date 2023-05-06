JONESBORO — A 6-year-old boy ingested marijuana edibles Thursday night, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive.
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 3:33 am
JONESBORO — A 6-year-old boy ingested marijuana edibles Thursday night, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive.
The suspects are listed as a 6-7-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman.
The report didn’t mention if the child was taken to a hospital.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night that her residence was broken into in the 1100 block of Links Circle and items were stolen. Taken were $1,148 in cash and a $100 pair of shoes.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman said Thursday night that a man pretended to be her neighbor and pushed his way into her residence in the 3300 block of Meador Road and stole items. Taken were an iPhone worth $500 that was recovered on Brookhaven Road and a house key that was recovered at the same location.
A 28-year-old man had his vehicle set on fire early Friday morning in the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive. The Ford F-150 is valued at $15,000.
A 32-year-old Hoxie woman reported Thursday afternoon her wallet was stolen from Burlington Coat Factory, 1525 South Caraway Road. The wallet contained credit and debit cards and an Arkansas driver’s license.
A 27-year-old old Paragould man reported Thursday afternoon that a tractor belonging to Stuebe Excavation was vandalized in the 1300 block of West Huntington Avenue. The damage was listed at more than $1,200.
