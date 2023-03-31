JONESBORO — A Fifty Six man was sentenced to eight months in the Craighead County Detention Center on Thursday after making negotiated guilty pleas to computer child pornography and possession of an instrument of crime, according to court document.
JonDon Jason, 22, was arrested in September 2020 after investigators found an IP address for Jason, according to a probable cause affidavit at the time by Lt. Andy Thrasher with the Arkansas State University Police Department. The IP address from the Arkansas State University Information Technology services said it was registered in the 100 block of Dean Street, where Jason lived.
Thrasher obtained a search warrant for the residence and found files in a Dropbox account Jason had registered.
The warrant for the data from the digital service account uncovered 3,017 videos and photos filed in folders like “Pedo” and “PTHC,” which Thrasher noted means “preteen hardcore.”
“A large majority of them contained child sexual exploitation involving children as young as toddlers, both male and female,” the affidavit read, noting the files contained videos of forcible rape of prepubescent children.
When officers arrested Jason, they seized his cellphone. In an interview with investigators, the Stone County man admitted to downloading, viewing and sharing files to the Dropbox.
“He advised he used the Omegle app as well as the Kik app to obtain the files in his possession,” the affidavit read.
Jason received five years of probation for the computer child porn charge and 240 days in the county jail for possession of an instrument of crime. He was penalized $1,575 in fees and fines.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Davidson handled the case for the state. The sentence was handed down by Circuit Judge Chris Thyer.
