JONESBORO — A Fifty Six man was sentenced to eight months in the Craighead County Detention Center on Thursday after making negotiated guilty pleas to computer child pornography and possession of an instrument of crime, according to court document.

JonDon Jason, 22, was arrested in September 2020 after investigators found an IP address for Jason, according to a probable cause affidavit at the time by Lt. Andy Thrasher with the Arkansas State University Police Department. The IP address from the Arkansas State University Information Technology services said it was registered in the 100 block of Dean Street, where Jason lived.