JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was charged Monday with computer child pornography when District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause for the charge.
On Thursday, detectives with the Jonesboro police Internet Crimes Against Children division conducted a search warrant of Lonnie Simpson’s residence after receiving numerous cypertips from the Arkansas State Police and another agency.
Simpson, 38, had in his residence computers and cell phones that were seized, according to a probable cause affidavit. Also found were three Ziplock baggies.
In one bag was a very small bra that would be worn by a 6- to 7-year-old girl. In the bag with the bra, officers found a white pill that was later identified as a sleeping pill and a wad of hair.
The other two bags contained small girls’ panties that were soaked in blood, the affidavit states.
Once back at the police department, officers began reviewing videos that were found in another bag along with tapes and cameras, the affidavit states. In one video, Simpson is seen video-taping young girls playing outside through his blinds. They also found video and photos that showed young girls in a swimming pool where Simpson once lived.
Officers also found hundreds of images of young girls from an early age to pre-teens in the nude.
“I was really concerned about what I read about this case,” Fowler told Simpson.
He set Simpson’s bond at $100,000 and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor if released from jail. He also ordered him not to have access to the internet, if released.
Simpson’s next court date is Aug. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
